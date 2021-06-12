Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.89. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 59,118 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02.
In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.