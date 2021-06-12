Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.89. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 59,118 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

