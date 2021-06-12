BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 227.6% in May

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the May 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $921,109 in the last 90 days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of BBQ worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBQ opened at $14.84 on Friday. BBQ has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

