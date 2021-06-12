BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BCE stock opened at C$61.66 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$61.78. The company has a market cap of C$55.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3805505 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

