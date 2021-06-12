BeatzCoin Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $289.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00094297 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

