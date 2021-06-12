Beaxy Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.