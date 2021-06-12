Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BC8 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €155.00 ($182.35) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €161.03. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

