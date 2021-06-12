Beldex Price Tops $0.0648 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Beldex has a market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $152,291.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

