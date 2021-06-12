Beldex Tops One Day Volume of $152,291.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Beldex has a total market cap of $63.52 million and $152,291.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

