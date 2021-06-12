Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Capitalization Tops $55.27 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00004903 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $55.27 million and $21.69 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00790261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.08382875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086921 BTC.

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

