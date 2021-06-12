Belt 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

