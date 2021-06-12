Belt (BELT) Price Up 83.4% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

