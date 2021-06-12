Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,508.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.78 million and a PE ratio of 47.78.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

