Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,508.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.78 million and a PE ratio of 47.78.
About Craneware
