Berry Data (BRY) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.98 million and $92,354.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00173166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00195760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.01131932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.28 or 1.00044547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

