BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 412.0% in May

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BETRF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.
About BetterLife Pharma
