BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 412.0% in May

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BETRF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

