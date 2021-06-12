Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $568,125.65

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $568,125.65 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

