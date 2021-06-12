BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 318,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

