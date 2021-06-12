BHPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $12.78 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $2.95 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

