BidiPass Trading Down 42.3% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $125,289.36 and $5,993.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

