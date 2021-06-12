BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.67 million and $15.61 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

