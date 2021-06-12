Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 8,939 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 4.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter.

SLV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,834,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,872,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

