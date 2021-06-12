Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 3.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.71. 161,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

