Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,830. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

