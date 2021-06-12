Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264,596 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 3.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

