Biechele Royce Advisors Has $8.13 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 137.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 4.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 9,541,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,764,709. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

