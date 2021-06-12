Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 221,576 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,576 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for 3.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890,712. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

