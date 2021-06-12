Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 5,868 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises 3.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $36.63. 833,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

