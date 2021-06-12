Big Data Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $5.37 million and $1.07 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,483,115 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

