Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 237,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.6% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 166.8% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 171,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 107,040 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 91,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

