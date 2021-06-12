Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $234.96. 5,378,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

