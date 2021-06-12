Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 17,134,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

