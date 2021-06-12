Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.77. 17,134,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.