Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Alphabet by 46.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 32.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,430.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,441.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

