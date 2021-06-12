BinaryX Price Reaches $6.21 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $22,510.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00017301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

