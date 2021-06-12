Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $653,627.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $73,799.35 and approximately $653,627.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00173524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.01102581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,885.86 or 1.00146772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.