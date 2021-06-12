BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,020 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

