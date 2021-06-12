Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 2.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $18.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

