BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,945 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,390 shares of company stock worth $5,663,995 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

