Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.95. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 240,383 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a market cap of C$524.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.36.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

