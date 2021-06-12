Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Birks Group by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

