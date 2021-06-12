Bismuth Price Down 23.5% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $42.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,285,049 coins and its circulating supply is 21,221,574 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

