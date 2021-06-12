BitBall Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1.10 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.50 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

