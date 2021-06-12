Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0197 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $726,301.37 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.88 or 1.00071328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00033385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00368875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00457835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.00847466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00064052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,778,097 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

