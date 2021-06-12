bitCNY Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $815,543.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00196118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.01155437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.94 or 1.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

