Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) 1-Day Volume Hits $264.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $264.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.