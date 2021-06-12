Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 44% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 44% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.49 million and $257.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

