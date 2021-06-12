Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 56.7% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $233.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

