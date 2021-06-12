Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.27 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $381.63 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.55 or 0.00057235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.73 or 0.01634313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00451171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004646 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

