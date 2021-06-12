Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $577.61 or 0.01626283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00455304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004659 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,761,894 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

