Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $989.77 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $989.77 million and approximately $57.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.51 or 0.00158069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00359078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00227768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

