Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0694 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 931.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $903,843.27 and approximately $559.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 938.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

